SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who fatally shot his girlfriend before turning a gun on himself in her San Antonio home.

The Bexar (bayr) County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the shooter Friday as 48-year-old Mark Edward Espinosa.

Espinosa first shot 46-year-old Linda Vela and then himself in the San Antonio caterer’s master bedroom on Wednesday.

San Antonio police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Ramos said in a statement Wednesday that relatives said the couple had a “contentious relationship,” and that Vela had recently allowed Espinosa to return home for the holidays after kicking him out.

Vela’s 10- and 14-year-old sons were at home during the shooting.

Police did not release the boys’ names due to their ages.