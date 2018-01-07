HOUSTON (AP) — A new study suggests if the Houston area continues to boom for 60 years and sea levels rise a direct hit to Galveston from a massive hurricane could destroy $31.8 billion worth of homes.
The Houston Chronicle reports Texas A&M researchers looked at possibly building a coastal barrier about 60 miles (96 kilometers) long from Galveston to Bolivar (BAH’-lee-ver) Peninsula. Experts say potential residential destruction from a storm surge would drop to $6 billion.
The idea for a coastal barrier has been floated since Hurricane Ike hit the Galveston area in 2008.
Houston and state officials, after Hurricane Harvey struck in August, asked the federal government for $12 billion for a coastal barrier.
Most Read Stories
- Investigators think letter confirms ID of D.B. Cooper
- Seahawks deny Packers permission to talk to GM John Schneider, but that may not be the end of the story
- As Alaska Air cuts costs, employee discontent grows and passenger loyalty is at risk
- ‘Phantom Thread’ costume designer on creating 1950s fashions and working with Daniel Day-Lewis VIEW
- 'It's either fight or die': How a Seattle woman fended off a machete-wielding man on New Year's Day
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn says storm relief likely will be part of talks on a 2018 spending bill.
___
Information from: Houston Chronicle, http://www.houstonchronicle.com