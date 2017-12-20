LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) — Texas A&M University is among the bidders interested in managing one of the nation’s premier nuclear research laboratories.
The multibillion-dollar contract with Los Alamos National Security LLC to run Los Alamos National Laboratory expires in 2018. Federal officials announced in late 2015 that the contract wouldn’t be renewed because of missed performance goals.
The Los Alamos Monitor reports that university officials confirmed their interest during a recent meeting with the Regional Coalition of LANL Communities.
Texas A&M Assistant Vice Chancellor Scott Sudduth with the office of federal relations said one factor that helped with the decision to bid is the university’s nuclear engineering program, which he described as one of the largest and oldest in the U.S.
Other bidders include the University of California and the University of Texas System.
Information from: Los Alamos Monitor, http://www.lamonitor.com