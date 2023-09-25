AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton wants back pay for the nearly four months he was sidelined by impeachment.

Paxton’s first assistant deputy attorney general sent a letter to Comptroller Glenn Hegar demanding back pay for his boss, who the Texas Senate cleared of all articles of impeachment on Sept. 16. The acquittal paved the way for Paxton’s reinstatement.

“(T)his office is considering all legal avenues to correct this injustice, just as we would with any OAG employee who was wrongfully denied their salary,” Paxton’s lead assistant Brent Webster wrote in a letter obtained by the Texas Tribune.

Hegar’s office refused to provide pay for Paxton during his suspension while impeachment charges were pending. Paxton’s office made a request for his pay during that time but was denied.

Paxton would be due about $50,000 if Hegar agrees to fork over Paxton’s back pay.

The Texas House suspended Paxton from duty when they voted overwhelmingly to impeach the attorney general on May 27 because of various allegations of wrongdoing, including bribery and corruption.

In response to a request for Paxton’s pay while he was suspended, officials from the comptroller’s office said the Legislature appropriated pay for only one attorney general and could not pay Paxton as well as an acting attorney general Gov. Greg Abbott had appointed to the office in the interim.

Paxton’s office did not respond to a request for comment. Officials in the comptroller’s office confirmed it received Webster’s letter but did not comment further.

