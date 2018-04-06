DENTON, Texas (AP) — A 42-year-old North Texas man with a history of mental illness has been found not guilty by reason of insanity in the 2016 stabbing deaths of his parents at their Denton home.

The Denton Record-Chronicle reports a judge Thursday ruled in the capital murder trial of Stephen Scott, then sentenced him to a maximum security mental health facility for a time to be determined.

Prosecutors say the father, 75-year-old Marion Scott, was stabbed 23 times. The mother, 70-year-old Linda Scott, was stabbed 38 times. Stephen Scott then called 911 to report the deaths.

Medical experts testified Scott was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in the 1990s. The diagnosis was later changed to schizoaffective disorder, which can include delusions.

Some psychiatrists testified Scott had a history of not taking his medication.

