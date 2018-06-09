JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Grand Teton National Park will acquire a small plot of land within the park’s boundaries, sparing it from potential new construction.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reported Friday it’s the last remaining private land in an area called Mormon Row. A foundation will buy it and transfer it to the park.

It was originally part of the historic T.A. Moulton homestead.

The plot covers 1 acre (0.4 hectare) and includes a house and six guest cabins. The owners ran a bed and breakfast there but decided to retire.

The property was listed at $5 million. Officials declined to say what the sale price was.

Real estate agent Chad Budge says he had four or five serious inquiries from private buyers, including one considering setting up a corporate retreat.

