NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Loyola University New Orleans has its first female and first non-Jesuit president since its founding in 1912.

Tania Tetlow, who’s currently serving as senior vice president and chief of staff at Tulane University, will take over at Loyola in September.

After receiving a majority recommendation from Loyola’s Presidential Search Committee, she replaces the Rev. Kevin Wildes, who is retiring in June.

After graduating from Tulane in 1992, then from Harvard a few years later, Tetlow became a federal prosecutor, focusing on family law and domestic violence cases. She joined Tulane’s faculty in 2005 and led Tulane’s Domestic Violence Abuse Clinic for about a decade. She also chaired a mayoral task force aimed at improving how the New Orleans Police Department responded to domestic abuse cases.