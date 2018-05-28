KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation has announced an advisory for the beach at Knudson Cove after testing of water there found elevated levels of enterococci bacteria.

The Ketchikan Daily News reported Saturday that the department has not yet determined the origin of the bacteria. The advisory was issued after water samples were collected from a number of locations around Revillagigedo Island on May 17 and May 22. Knudson Cove was the only test site that had high enough levels of the bacteria to issue an advisory.

The department said potential sources are wildlife and pet feces, human waste from private and municipal treatment systems, sewer line leaks and boats in harbor areas.

Last summer, a number of locations tested positive for fecal coliform and enterococci from human waste.

