PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to more than two years in Oregon prison after a recently tested sexual assault kit linked him to the rape of a 14-year-old Portland girl.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 49-year-old Chanh Van Tran was sentenced Tuesday after he pleaded guilty last week to third-degree rape and third-degree sodomy in connection with the September 2012 assault.

Tran was already incarcerated on a burglary conviction after breaking into a northeast Portland home in 2016.

The 14-year-old victim had reported the assault to police immediately. She was taken to a hospital for a forensic exam on the same day.

The sexual assault kit that matched DNA evidence to Tran wasn’t tested until last year.

Portland police have not said why the kit wasn’t sent for testing in 2012.

