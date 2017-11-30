GRIFFIN, Ga. (AP) — The case of two Georgia men accused of dragging a black man to his death behind a pickup truck is going before a grand jury.

Multiple media outlets report brothers-in-law William Moore Sr. and Frank Gebhardt appeared Thursday in magistrate court for a probable cause hearing at which a judge decided there was enough evidence against the men to proceed.

Gebhardt and Moore face a felony murder charge in the 1983 death of 23-year-old Timothy Coggins.

Georgia Bureau of Investigations Special Agent Jared Coleman says the men stabbed Coggins nearly 30 times, then chained his body to the pickup and dragged him into the woods.

Coleman testified the men bragged about the killing.

The case could go before a grand jury as early as next week.