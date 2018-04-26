KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Testimony has concluded after defense attorneys declined to call any witnesses in the trial of a Michigan motorist accused of running down nine bicyclists, killing five of them.
The defense’s move Thursday means 52-year-old Charles Pickett of Battle Creek will not testify during his trial on 14 charges, including five each of second-degree murder and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs causing death. He faces up to life in prison, if convicted.
Prosecutors also ended their case Thursday. They allege Pickett was driving well above the speed limit and didn’t apply his brakes until striking the first victim in the 2016 crash near Kalamazoo.
Closing arguments are scheduled Tuesday.
