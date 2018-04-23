MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — The owner of the lodge that hosts the Testicle Festival has decided to end the annual event in Clinton due to the multitude of incidents — including fatal crashes — that have been caused by festivalgoers throughout the years.

The Missoulian reported Monday that Rock Creek Lodge owner Matt Powers has shuttered the event after 35 years. Powers said his decision came down to him being able to be proud of how he makes his living.

Two people were killed and seven others injured at last year’s festival in a traffic incident where a festivalgoer is accused of grabbing the wheel of a shuttle, causing it to flip.

In 2012, an 8-year-old was killed in a collision with a festivalgoer who stole a lodge-owned vehicle. Multiple stabbings have also happened at the festival.

___

Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com