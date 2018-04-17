BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana U.S. Sen. Jon Tester has built a huge fundraising lead over the Republicans hoping to challenge him this fall, but outside money that could level the field is now pouring into the race.

Campaign finance reports show Tester, a two-term Democrat from Big Sandy, raised $2 million in the first three months of 2018 and had $6.8 million in cash on hand.

That’s five times more cash than all Republicans combined who had released their Federal Election Commission reports as of Tuesday: Big Sky businessman Troy Downing, former District Judge Russ Fagg, state Sen. Al Olszewski and State Auditor Matt Rosendale.

Rosendale’s getting a strong push from political committees bankrolled by conservative mega-donor Richard Uihlein (“YU-line”) of Illinois, which already have spent more than $1.2 million on his behalf.