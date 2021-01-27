SAN FRANCISCO – Those who learned to drive by placing their hands at “10” and “2″ are in for a surprise when they climb into Tesla’s upcoming refreshed Model S sedan.

Images revealed by Tesla Wednesday ahead of its quarterly earnings call showed a lopped-off steering wheel known as a “Yoke” design, prompting controversy online as fans and foes of the electric vehicle company immediately had opinions.

Some acclaimed it as another masterful design. Others questioned the choice.

“I hate to be that guy, but anyone else notice they left off half the steering wheel? Is the top half extra $$?,” wrote one Twitter user.

It was just the latest polarizing aesthetic move by Tesla, known for provoking controversy with its sometimes too-futuristic designs. In 2019, it debuted the sci-fi inspired Cybertruck to a mix of astonishment and horror, plus what the company said was a record number of preorders for a vehicle. The truck, expected to be manufactured starting later this year, looked like it was plucked from a futuristic film, with a stainless steel exterior and purported “unbreakable windows” that shattered onstage.

And its current fleet of cars sport iPad-like screens and retracting door handles that tuck into the body of the car, designs hailed as ahead of their time – and some that have come under scrutiny over reliability issues more recently.

Tesla released the preview images as part of a design refresh for Tesla’s flagship sedan, which debuted in 2012 and approaching a decade old. Some consumers complained of the stale design and indicated it had prevented them from buying the Model S, anticipating an upgrade.

The new steering wheel is more of a rectangle and appears to eliminate turn signal stalks. Tesla’s upcoming Roadster sports car includes a similar Yoke-style steering wheel.

Karl Brauer, an automotive analyst who is executive publisher at the website CarExpert.com, said the new Yoke design is typically seen on supercars or sci-fi inspired vehicles. It isn’t always comfortable, however.

“It’s considered very advanced, you know, arguably very kind of aersospace-y or aerospace-inspired to have these kind of half wheels,” he said.

But there are pitfalls.

“It’s not easy to shuffle steering. If you talk to anybody who knows anything about racing and proper driving technique, you have to shuffle” your hands, he said. “You’re gonna end up crossing and not being able to shuffle … In an airplane you don’t crank the wheel over and over again so it works in an airplane.”

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The refreshed sedan, which was pictured showing video games on its now-horizontal center screen, is expected to debut this spring. Images showed what appeared to be an online store with a preview card for the game The Witcher III. A back seat screen also showed what looked to be a video game, indicating rear passengers could play in the back seat.

On Twitter, however, much of the focus was on the steering wheel.

Gene Munster, an investor and managing partner of Loup Ventures, applauded Tesla on the new design.

“Model S refresh is coming (we’ve been waiting for 2 years), with a futuristic looking steering wheel,” he wrote. “#Tesla is forward thinking and masterful in its design.”

Tesla posted a $270 million profit on revenue of $10.74 billion for its fourth quarter, including $401 million in regulatory credit sales to other automakers