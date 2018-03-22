DENVER (AP) — The trial of a Philadelphia man charged with conspiring to support a terrorist group is underway in Denver.

Prosecutors say Bakhtiyor Jumaev used code words to hide a $300 payment to a friend intended to support the Islamic Jihad Union, a terrorist group based in his home country of Uzbekistan. Jumaev’s attorneys, though, say he was simply trying to repay a debt to an acquaintance.

Monday’s opening statements mark the start of a trial stemming from Jumaev’s arrest more than six years ago.

Prosecutors plan to argue that Jumaev confessed, but his attorneys say FBI agents questioned him for hours on little sleep.

His co-defendant, Jamshid Muhtorov (MOO’-tah-rev), is being tried separately.

Muhtorov was arrested in January of 2012 at an airport in Chicago before boarding a flight overseas.