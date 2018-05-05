TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A 16-year veteran of the Terre Haute Police Department has been identified as the officer killed in a shootout Friday night.
The (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star reports that Rob Pitts was one of four officers who were fired on when they approached an apartment complex to confront a murder suspect about 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Return fire injured the suspect. He then barricaded himself inside until special-response team officers entered at 9:20 p.m. Police later declared the suspect dead but have not identified him.
Pitts was rushed from the site but died at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
Police spokesman Ryan Adamson said in a statement that Pitts is “deeply missed, but we are grateful for the time we had with him.”
A prayer vigil at the Vigo County Courthouse was planned.