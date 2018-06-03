TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The Terre Haute Air Show is months away, but organizers say thousands of tickets have already been sold.
The Tribune-Star reports that as of Thursday nearly 10,000 tickets have been purchased, generating about $150,000 in revenue. Organizers say tickets for the VIP tent on the first day are nearly sold out.
The show will feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, a civilian formation team called Trojan Thunder and a U.S. Air Force F-22. Other performers include the U.S. Army Blackhawk extraction team and a group re-enacting Pearl Harbor, which will include a 2,000 foot long wall of fire.
The show will be held Aug. 18 and 19 at Terre Haute Regional Airport.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate. VIP tickets are $125.
Information from: Tribune-Star, http://www.tribstar.com