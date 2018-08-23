Share story

By
The Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A tenured professor at the U.S. Naval Academy often critical of the school no longer works there.

School spokesman Cmdr. David McKinney confirmed Bruce Fleming’s departure to The Baltimore Sun , but declined to offer details. Fleming’s lawyer, Jason Ehrenberg, says he plans to appeal to the Merit System Protection Board.

Fleming’s website says he’s been a civilian English professor there since 1987.

In 2005, the academy’s superintendent privately rebuked Fleming for a Navy trade magazine essay criticizing the admissions process. He was investigated in 2013 for complaints about his criticism of the academy’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program.

And last June, he wrote a Sun op-ed criticizing Vice President Mike Pence and other graduation speakers for portraying Annapolis graduates “as superior to those people they are supposed to defend.”

