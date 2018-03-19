JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Teachers in a large northern New Jersey school district have reached a tentative deal to end their strike.
Jersey City school officials say the agreement was reached Sunday night after a 13-hour negotiations session. But specific details on the proposal have not been disclosed.
The strike had started Friday, forcing the district to open schools for only a half day and cancel other programs. That came after contract talks stalled over health care costs.
Normal school operations are expected to resume Monday.
