SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Tensions soared along the volatile frontier between India and Pakistan in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir as soldiers of the rivals continued shelling villages and border posts for third day Friday.

In the latest clash, two civilians were killed by Pakistani firing and shelling in Jammu region, Indian officials said.

Police officer S.D. Singh said at least 10 civilians were also injured.

An Indian paramilitary officer said soldiers were responding to Pakistani firing and shelling on dozens of border posts and called it “unprovoked” violation of the 2003 cease-fire accord.

Pakistan’s military on Thursday had accused Indian troops of initiating cross-border fire and targeting Pakistani villages. Pakistan did not immediately comment Friday, but both countries have accused the other of initiating past border skirmishes and causing civilian and soldier casualties.

The Indian officer, speaking on condition of anonymity in keeping with official policy, said Friday’s fighting came after a relative calm in Jammu following two days of fighting.

At least three civilians and a soldier were killed and several others wounded in the last two days on both sides.

The police officer Singh said shells have been landing in dozens of villages along the frontier since early Friday. He said authorities have deployed bulletproof vehicles to evacuate people who were injured and sick.

India and Pakistan have a long history of bitter relations over Kashmir, a Himalayan territory claimed by both in its entirety. They have fought two of their three wars over the region since they gained independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

The latest fighting is happening along a somewhat-defined frontier where each country has a separate paramilitary border force guarding their lower-altitude 200-kilometer (125-mile) boundary separating Indian-controlled Kashmir and the Pakistani province of Punjab.

The contentious frontier also includes a 740-kilometer (460-mile) rugged and mountainous stretch called the Line of Control that is guarded by the armies of India and Pakistan.

The latest exchange of fire comes days after Islamabad accused Indian forces of killing four Pakistani soldiers along the Line of Control in Kashmir.