SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Demonstrators broke at least one car window, doused a bystander with drinks and blocked busy downtown Sacramento thoroughfares in a second day of protests of the fatal officer-involved shooting of an unarmed black man.

The Sacramento Bee reports Friday’s protests grew unruly and sometimes violent.

About 200 protesters confronted drivers in traffic, breaking the rear window of one car as it made its way through the throng.

One video shows a protester jumping on an SUV’s hood and the vehicle starting to drive off with him on top. The man jumped off, and the SUV sped away.

The California Highway Patrol blocked ramps to Interstate 5 from protesters trying to disrupt traffic for a second day.

Police fatally shot 22-year-old Alonzo Clark in the darkened backyard of his grandparents’ home.

___

Information from: The Sacramento Bee, http://www.sacbee.com