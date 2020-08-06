The bitter race to succeed retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander ended Thursday, with Tennessee Republicans voting in a heated primary that divided national Republican figures, including President Donald Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, as the two leading candidates sparred over who was more Trump-like.

One of those two is Bill Hagerty, Trump’s former ambassador to Japan. Hagerty was on Trump’s transition team after serving as a high-dollar fundraiser for his campaign. He has received the president’s endorsement, and many national Republicans quickly lined up behind him.

But another, Nashville surgeon Manny Sethi, gained traction by challenging Hagerty’s conservative credentials, pointing to his early support for Jeb Bush in 2016 and his prominent role on Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign.

While the campaigning may be over, the rise in absentee ballots cast this year could delay the announcement of results, officials told voters in the state.

The statement from Mark Goins, state elections coordinator, echoed similar cautions from election administrators across the country as they’ve grappled with a mass migration to mail ballots during the coronavirus pandemic. Many states impose restrictions on when absentee ballots can be processed and counted, efforts that already take additional time because of the number of steps involved.

About 578,250 people cast votes early or by absentee ballot as of Aug. 1, compared with about 251,380 at the same point in 2012, according to data published by the secretary of state’s office. The data did not break down how many votes were early in-person and how many were by absentee ballot.

Voting in the state appeared to proceed smoothly Thursday, an improvement over the state’s March presidential primary, when voters encountered lines and polling locations were shuttered by damage from a tornado.

The contentious Tennessee GOP primary received national media attention and big-dollar donors. Hagerty raised $8.3 million as of July 17 and has about $2.7 million cash on hand, according to opensecrets.org. Sethi raised $4.6 million, which includes a $1.9 million contribution from his own pocket. He has around $386,000 cash on hand.

Running as the outsider candidate against the Washington establishment — #MannyvstheMachine is his hashtag — helped Sethi earn the endorsements of Cruz and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. Earlier this week, Cruz visited the state to campaign for Sethi, telling a crowd, “We need a conservative warrior in the Senate representing Tennessee.”

As voters cast ballots, Sethi made his final appeal, tweeting, “I’m grateful to have the endorsements of staunch conservatives who refuse to hand our country over to the DC Swamp. I will be a conservative fighter in the Senate, supporting President Trump’s agenda and refusing to bow to the Washington Establishment.”

Despite Sethi’s pitch as the better ally of Trump, the president has stood by Hagerty, tweeting that he’s “an outstanding man and one of the best Ambassadors ever (Japan) … He loves Tennessee and loves our Country. We need him badly in Washington. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Hagerty has adopted Trump’s rhetoric, campaigning against the Democrats’ “radical socialist agenda” and warning they will “throw our country into chaos.”

The president appeared at an tele-town hall Wednesday night to support Hagerty, saying he understands “how to hold China accountable,” ostensibly because of his work in Japan.

Neither candidate has changed campaigning because of the coronavirus pandemic, holding indoor events without social distancing or masks. Sethi has called for firing Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious-disease doctor, who has contradicted some of Trump’s rosier assessments of the public health crisis.

“This guy Fauci, I’ve had about enough of this guy,” Sethi said at a rally over the weekend.

Both candidates have rejected mandates on mask-wearing. The rivals attended a Republican Party dinner event with hundreds in attendance last week where, according to photos, many were maskless. On Wednesday it was revealed that one of the guests had since tested positive for the coronavirus.

Although anyone could vote absentee for Thursday’s primary, rules for absentee voting will be tightened for Tennesseans in November. The state Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that fear of coronavirus exposure at in-person voting locations does not count as a blanket excuse to obtain an absentee ballot for the general election. Only voters with an excuse permitted under state law may vote by mail, the court ruled.