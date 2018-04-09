NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s health commissioner has suspended admissions to two nursing homes for violations found during separate investigations.

Health Commissioner John Dreyzehner said Monday that Diversicare of Claiborne in New Tazewell and Brookhaven Manor in Kingsport are barred from admitting new residents until the violations have been corrected.

The health department says problems with administration, performance improvement, records and reports, and resident rights were found at Diversicare.

At Brookhaven Manor, an investigation found violations related to administration, admissions, discharges and transfers, performance improvement and social work services.

The health commissioner can suspend admissions to a nursing home when conditions are detrimental to the health, safety or welfare of the residents.

The nursing homes have the right to a hearing regarding the suspension.