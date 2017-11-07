NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee State University alumnus who was awarded the Medal of Honor is being honored during the school’s Veterans Day observance.

Lt. William McBryar was a Buffalo Soldier who was awarded the Medal of Honor for actions in 1890 during the Cherry Creek Campaign in the Arizona Territory. The school says McBryar’s citation said he was distinguished for “coolness, bravery and marksmanship” while his 10th Cavalry troop pursued Apache warriors. He is one of only 90 black Medal of Honor recipients.

He was 80 when he died in 1941. He was 73 when he received his bachelor’s degree in agriculture from then-Tennessee State Agricultural & Industrial State University.

McBryar will be honored at Tennessee State’s Veterans Day program at 10 a.m. Friday at the Laura M. Averitte Amphitheater on the main campus.