NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities raided a Tennessee sheriff’s office as part of a yet undisclosed federal investigation.
The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents spent Tuesday carrying files and computer disks out of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office. County Finance Director Sam Owens says agents also gave him a court order to turn over financial records related to the sheriff’s office.
He says they picked up vendor checks for the past five years.
TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart referred questions to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for East Tennessee, which did not provide the newspaper with any details.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
- California tech company fined for H1-B visa violations
Claiborne County Sheriff David Ray says his office is “not ready to say anything.” Claiborne County Mayor Jack Daniels says he doesn’t know what led to the probe.
No arrests have been made.
___
Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com