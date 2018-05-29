CLEVELAND, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities have disciplined two Tennessee deputies who snatched a phone from a man who was filming them.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reported Monday that the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office deputies took the phone from Jamichael Parks on April 8. Parks was recording the deputies as they questioned family members and searched the family’s truck.

Parks recorded Deputy Dale Liner taking the phone, and Lt. Tom Wasson’s body microphone recorded Wasson saying it was illegal to film police. The newspaper says Liner arrested Parks and threatened to break Parks’ arms if he didn’t place them behind his back. Parks was later released.

Wasson has been demoted to sergeant and must write a report on how Parks’ rights were violated. Liner was suspended for 10 days.

