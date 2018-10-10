KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn repeatedly attempted to tie her Democratic opponent Phil Bredesen to national Democrats in their second and final debate. Meanwhile, the former Tennessee governor deflected the attacks by once again promising to improve bipartisanship in Congress.
The two candidates exchanged barbs and went on the aggressive during Wednesday’s hour-long event. The debate took place at the University of Tennessee’s Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy.
Blackburn used former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as her example of Democrats Bredesen supports in almost all of her responses to various questions.
Bredesen countered he would not let party tribalism get in the way of getting things done in Washington D.C.
The two are competing in a race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Bob Corker.