NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — State Sen. Doug Overbey has been sworn in for his new job as the U.S. attorney for Tennessee’s eastern district.
According to The Daily Times , the Maryville Republican officially resigned his Senate seat Tuesday afternoon and was sworn in as U.S. attorney an hour and a half later at the federal courthouse in Knoxville.
The U.S. Senate voted earlier this month to confirm Overbey as lead federal prosecutor in the Knoxville-centric district. President Donald Trump nominated Overbey for the post in July.
Overbey was three-term a state senator and co-founded the Robertson Overbey law firm in Knoxville in 1982.
