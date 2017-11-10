NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Senate has voted to confirm state Sen. Doug Overbey as the U.S. attorney for Tennessee’s eastern district.

On Thursday, senators confirmed the lawmaker as lead federal prosecutor in the Knoxville-centric district during a voice vote. President Donald Trump nominated Overbey for the post in July.

Overbey is a three-term Republican state senator and co-founded the Robertson Overbey law firm in Knoxville in 1982.

In a statement, Tennessee Senate Speaker Randy McNally said he will miss Overbey’s service in the state’s upper chamber, but is confident Overbey will do an outstanding job as prosecutor.