CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — In Tennessee, which permits schools to use corporal punishment as a disciplinary measure, one school district is considering ending it.
The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Bryan Johnson said at Wednesday’s PTA Council meeting that a complete halt to physical punishment hasn’t been implemented, but he doesn’t support the practice. He said the district is looking to phase it out and he expects instances to drop as school administrators are aware of the district administration’s disapproval.
Last year, the district recorded 270 instances of corporal punishment, with a single school accounting for 69 percent.
Director of Student Services Marsha Drake said some parents request corporal punishment in lieu of an out-of-school suspension.
Johnson says he wants to better address students’ social and emotional needs.
___
Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com