NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A clash has ended between the Tennessee attorney general and local prosecutors over lawsuits against drug companies for costs of the opioid epidemic.
Attorney General Herbert Slatery stepped out of the district attorneys’ case Thursday in Campbell County Circuit Court, the Knoxville News Sentinel reports. A representative of his office read a statement and handed Judge John McAfee an order in which he agreed to back down.
The proposed order recognizes that state and local cooperation is essential amid the epidemic affecting Tennessee, the statement said. Slatery spokeswoman Leigh Ann Apple Jones said he has also decided not to file a federal lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies.
Slatery had told the 14 district attorneys general in March that their lawsuits were impeding his ability to prosecute. He had filed motions to intervene in the three lawsuits, claiming legal issues with the cases, the role of local prosecutors and their use of outside attorneys.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- US launches missile strikes in Syria VIEW
- Ohio teen makes frantic 911 calls as he is crushed to death in minivan
- When it comes to longevity, night owls are in trouble, study warns
- Former synthetic marijuana user shares his cautionary tale
- Trump cries "slime ball" after former FBI director slams him
The prosecutors, who represent roughly half the state’s counties, had said in response that local communities lose out when lawsuits like theirs are rolled into one settlement and Slatery was trying to undermine their litigation.
Slatery’s office is leading a 40-state coalition investigating opioid manufacturers and distributors.
___
Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com