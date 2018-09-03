WHITEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a southwestern Tennessee prison is on lockdown following a fight that sent three inmates to hospitals.
The Tennessee Department of Corrections says the fight broke out Sunday night at the Hardeman County Correctional Center in Whiteville, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) east of Memphis.
Corrections spokeswoman Neysa Taylor says in a news release two inmates were injured and a third required medical treatment for an undisclosed condition. Taylor said one of the inmates remained hospitalized Monday.
The prison is operated by private corrections contractor CoreCivic. CoreCivic spokeswoman Amanda Gilchrist says the fight occurred in a housing unit common area. She says no staff members were injured.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Embassy illnesses in Cuba point to mysterious world of microwave weapons
- Chinese billionaire under investigation over sexual assault allegations in Minneapolis
- Actress in 'ER,' 'Stand and Deliver' fatally shot by police
- 'We Negroes' robocall is an attempt to 'weaponize race' in Florida campaign, Gillum warns
- McCain tributes echo with criticism of Trump
The Department of Corrections is investigating what led to the fights.