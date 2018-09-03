WHITEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a southwestern Tennessee prison is on lockdown following a fight that sent three inmates to hospitals.

The Tennessee Department of Corrections says the fight broke out Sunday night at the Hardeman County Correctional Center in Whiteville, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) east of Memphis.

Corrections spokeswoman Neysa Taylor says in a news release two inmates were injured and a third required medical treatment for an undisclosed condition. Taylor said one of the inmates remained hospitalized Monday.

The prison is operated by private corrections contractor CoreCivic. CoreCivic spokeswoman Amanda Gilchrist says the fight occurred in a housing unit common area. She says no staff members were injured.

The Department of Corrections is investigating what led to the fights.