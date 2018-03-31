NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A longtime pastor has been returned to Tennessee to face charges that he molested several children during his time leading a Nashville congregation.
Media reports say Matthew Dennis Patterson was arrested March 8 by Nashville police in Pennsylvania, where he moved after leaving the Tennessee church last September.
Patterson was extradited to Nashville on Friday.
He served as pastor of Nolensville Road Baptist Church. After his resignation, authorities say church members went to police with complaints about his requests to “engage in strange activities” with children.
According to a police statement, children told adult church members that Patterson had asked them to sit on his face and stomach, sometimes in their underwear.
Patterson has been indicted on eight counts of aggravated sexual battery. Police say each count is linked to a different child.