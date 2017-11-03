NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials warn motorists that it’s the time of year that they need to be on the lookout for deer on or near roadways.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says deer-related wrecks tend to rise in November and December due to deer mating and hunting seasons.

Highway Patrol Col. Tracy Trott said in a news release that motorists should be cautious, slow down and stay alert in areas where deer are present.

The agency says since 2011, deer-related crashes in Tennessee have risen more than 26 percent. Through October, there have been 4,223 deer-involved traffic crashes in Tennessee this year.