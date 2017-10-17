CHICAGO (AP) — An executive of a Tennessee-based newspaper group died after falling from the 20th floor of Chicago hotel.

Eric Paul Janssen on Monday landed on a 6th-floor roof of the London House hotel, which is located in Chicago’s downtown business district.

The Cook County medical examiner has scheduled a Tuesday autopsy to determine the cause and manner of the 44-year-old Janssen’s death.

Janssen was a vice president of the Sandusky Newspaper Group in Memphis, which operates newspapers, websites and a digital ad agency in Utah, Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee.

Friend Karen B. Golightly told the Chicago Tribune that Janssen was in Chicago to take photos and meet friends.

She said Janssen wasn’t staying at the London House, though she last saw him Monday afternoon at the hotel’s top floor lounge.