JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say a motorist was shot after a sheriff’s deputy was struck with a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says in a news release that 40-year-old Anthony Duane Sizemore of Morristown was charged Saturday night with attempted first-degree murder.

The statement says Hamblen County sheriff’s deputies located the vehicle and approached the driver, who accelerated and struck one of the deputies. The other deputy then fired several shots, one of which hit the driver. The vehicle was located a short time later in Cocke County. Sizemore was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment, then booked into the Hamblen County Jail.

The deputy who was hit by the vehicle was taken to a hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.