NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee woman faces a felony murder charge in her 6-month-old son’s death.

Nashville police say 24-year-old Shalonda Pettus was taken into custody Wednesday evening on charges related to the death of her son, Roydale Holt. She’s being held in lieu of a $75,000 bond.

Police say that in October 2016, Pettus brought the unresponsive boy to General Hospital, where he died that day.

The medical examiner concluded that the child died of probable asphyxia.

Police investigators found drug paraphernalia, baby bottles, clothes, medicine and a plastic bag in the bed where the child was reportedly sleeping before he was brought to the hospital.

Police say those conditions are believed to have had a role in his death.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Pettus has an attorney.