KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Knoxville’s mayor has announced plans for a new, privately funded $150 million science and discovery museum and a new $40 million combined police and fire headquarters.
Mayor Madeline Rogero revealed the two projects Friday in her State of the City Address .
Rogero says the museum will be funded and endowed by Clayton Homes founder Jim Clayton and his family. It will be located at the city’s Safety Building site, which opened in 1969. Rogero’s office says that building no longer can serve law enforcement needs.
The police and fire building will be located on back side of the Knoxville College campus. The college stopped offering classes in 2015 due to lost accreditation, declining enrollment and aging infrastructure.
In her address, Rogero also said she’s not proposing a property tax increase.