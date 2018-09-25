HARRISON, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee sheriff’s office says man shot with a stun gun while being taken into custody has died.

Citing a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office release, news outlets report deputies responding to a report of disorderly conduct Sunday night found 35-year-old Jeremy Allen Conn.

The release says he fought with deputies after being caught and was shot with a stun gun. Policy requires deputies to call for emergency medical services if someone is shot with a stun gun, but the sheriff’s office says Conn became unresponsive before EMS arrived. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

His death is under investigation.

His mother, Dianna Letson, tells WTVC-TV Conn was a paranoid schizophrenic who was having an episode, prompting her to call 911. She says deputies repeatedly used a stun gun on him.