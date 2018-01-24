MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The husband of a Tennessee woman who had been missing for more than a year before her remains were found in December has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
Shelby County Criminal Court records show Randall Freeman was sentenced to 28 years in prison after entering his plea Wednesday.
The 33-year-old Freeman was indicted earlier this month in the death of 29-year-old Keila Ashford Freeman.
She disappeared from the couple’s Memphis home on Sept. 6, 2016. Her remains were found in a wooded area in southeast Memphis on Dec. 19.
Randall Freeman also pleaded guilty to aggravated arson. The Commercial Appeal reports the charge stemmed from threats he made against a man he thought was having a relationship with his wife. The man’s house was firebombed around the time she disappeared.