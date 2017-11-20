FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A man from Tennessee is dead after chasing after a dog that ran onto Interstate 25 in northern Colorado.

The Colorado State Patrol says the 39-year-old man was riding in a pickup with a woman Sunday evening when they had a dispute and she pulled over on the interstate in Fort Collins.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports the dog jumped out and the man ran after it. A Walmart semitrailer hit and killed both the man and the dog.

The 37-year-old woman driver was taken to the hospital.

