FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A man from Tennessee is dead after chasing after a dog that ran onto Interstate 25 in northern Colorado.
The Colorado State Patrol says the 39-year-old man was riding in a pickup with a woman Sunday evening when they had a dispute and she pulled over on the interstate in Fort Collins.
The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports the dog jumped out and the man ran after it. A Walmart semitrailer hit and killed both the man and the dog.
The 37-year-old woman driver was taken to the hospital.
Most Read Stories
- Rebound with redemption: Huskies come back to beat Utah behind the unlikeliest of heroes
- Kickoff time, TV info announced for 110th Apple Cup
- Parents, adult son believed dead in Sammamish murder-suicide
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- Huskies won't repeat as Pac-12 champs, but their consolation prize? The game of the year
___
Information from: Fort Collins Coloradoan, http://www.coloradoan.com