COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been indicted on murder charges in a death last month in Sparta.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a Cumberland County grand jury returned indictments Monday charging 47-year-old Billy Joe Wannyn of Spencer with first-degree murder, felony murder and aggravated robbery.
Wannyn is charged in the death Jan.20 of Albin Buechel in his home in Sparta.
The TBI said Wannyn was served at the Cumberland County Jail, where he was incarcerated on unrelated charges. Online jail records did not indicate whether he was represented by a lawyer who could comment on the charges.
Most Read Stories
- How ‘Hitler’s car’ ended up parked in Medina
- Inslee confronts Trump on arming teachers, suggests ‘a little less tweeting … and a little more listening’
- Felix Hernandez exits Mariners’ game vs. the Cubs after being struck by a line drive WATCH
- Three more dog foods, treats recalled over possible contamination
- 2 missing snowshoers found dead after avalanche near Snoqualmie Summit