COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been indicted on murder charges in a death last month in Sparta.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a Cumberland County grand jury returned indictments Monday charging 47-year-old Billy Joe Wannyn of Spencer with first-degree murder, felony murder and aggravated robbery.

Wannyn is charged in the death Jan.20 of Albin Buechel in his home in Sparta.

The TBI said Wannyn was served at the Cumberland County Jail, where he was incarcerated on unrelated charges. Online jail records did not indicate whether he was represented by a lawyer who could comment on the charges.