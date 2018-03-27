MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A grand jury in Tennessee has indicted a man on a first-degree murder charge in the death of his 3-year-old son last summer.

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich’s office said the grand jury also charged 26-year-old Cortez Wilkerson of Memphis with aggravated child neglect, aggravated child endangerment and aggravated child abuse.

Wilkerson is charged in the death of Kash Sharp. Memphis police were called to an apartment on July 8 and found the boy with a gunshot wound to the forehead. The prosecutor’s office said he was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

Investigators said Wilkerson gave different accounts of the shooting that weren’t supported by evidence.

An attorney for Wilkerson did not immediately return a call seeking comment.