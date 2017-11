MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been convicted of second-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife.

Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich’s office said 38-year-old Detrick Turner will be sentenced Jan. 3 by Criminal Court Judge Lee Coffee.

Officials said 34-year-old Sharice Turner suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the face on Feb. 21, 2014, inside her home. The couple’s 15- and 12-year-old children were in the house at the time of the shooting.