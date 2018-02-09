Share story

By
The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A prosecutor says a man faces federal firearms charges after barricading himself in a Tennessee apartment building for six hours and firing a gun several times, grazing a police officer.

U.S. Attorney Don Cochran announced 29-year-old Justin Jerome Jones was charged Thursday with three counts of being a convicted felon with a gun. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison per count.

The charging document says Jones became upset with his 11-year-old daughter Wednesday, took her outside and started shooting rounds into the ground.

Nashville Police say Jones re-entered his apartment, continued shooting and surrendered hours later. One round struck an officer’s shoulder without penetrating his skin.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Jones also was charged Wednesday with felony aggravated assault.

Police say Jones is on parole with three prior robbery convictions.

The Associated Press