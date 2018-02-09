NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A prosecutor says a man faces federal firearms charges after barricading himself in a Tennessee apartment building for six hours and firing a gun several times, grazing a police officer.
U.S. Attorney Don Cochran announced 29-year-old Justin Jerome Jones was charged Thursday with three counts of being a convicted felon with a gun. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison per count.
The charging document says Jones became upset with his 11-year-old daughter Wednesday, took her outside and started shooting rounds into the ground.
Nashville Police say Jones re-entered his apartment, continued shooting and surrendered hours later. One round struck an officer’s shoulder without penetrating his skin.
Most Read Stories
- About those bonuses? There’s now proof they’re going straight onto the national credit card | Danny Westneat
- Seattle is putting fences under its bridges to keep campers out — and some say that’s wrong
- There was a tinge of disappointment on signing day, but Huskies close strong with top 10 recruiting class
- Seattle to vacate hundreds of misdemeanor marijuana convictions, dismiss charges
- King County property taxes rising between 9 and 31% — depending on your city
Jones also was charged Wednesday with felony aggravated assault.
Police say Jones is on parole with three prior robbery convictions.