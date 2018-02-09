NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A prosecutor says a man faces federal firearms charges after barricading himself in a Tennessee apartment building for six hours and firing a gun several times, grazing a police officer.

U.S. Attorney Don Cochran announced 29-year-old Justin Jerome Jones was charged Thursday with three counts of being a convicted felon with a gun. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison per count.

The charging document says Jones became upset with his 11-year-old daughter Wednesday, took her outside and started shooting rounds into the ground.

Nashville Police say Jones re-entered his apartment, continued shooting and surrendered hours later. One round struck an officer’s shoulder without penetrating his skin.

Jones also was charged Wednesday with felony aggravated assault.

Police say Jones is on parole with three prior robbery convictions.