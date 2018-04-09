NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Justice Department says a Tennessee man has been charged with violation of a federal hate crimes act after being accused of verbally abusing two teenage Muslim girls and then swinging a knife and attacking their father.

Federal authorities said in a news release on Monday that 32-year-old Christopher Beckham of Nashville was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of committing hate crimes and lying to the FBI.

The indictment alleges that in October Beckham confronted two teen girls wearing hijabs and said “Allahu Akbar!” and told them to “Go back to your country.” Beckham then allegedly swung a knife at the girls’ father, punched him and shouted derogatory comments at the family.

He is also accused of lying to the FBI by falsely claiming to be the victim.