ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities say a 25-year-old Tennessee man has died in Alaska after a traffic collision with a moose, and his passenger was seriously injured.

Alaska State Troopers say Bryan Sprenz of Knoxville, Tennessee, was pronounced dead at the scene of the early Wednesday morning crash on the Parks Highway in Alaska’s interior.

Troopers say a passenger, 21-year-old Lydia Hunter of Chapmansboro, Tennessee, was seriously injured and flown to a hospital.

According to troopers, Sprenz was driving on the highway when his Jeep Cherokee struck a moose. Troopers say both Sprenz and Hunter were ejected from the Cherokee.