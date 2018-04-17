MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Tennessee man faces a murder charge after he sold heroin laced with the powerful opioid fentanyl to an acquaintance who died.

The Shelby County district attorney’s office says the case of Blake Nabors is one of 10 pending homicide cases involving opioid overdose deaths being handled by a heroin task force in the county.

Prosecutors say 25-year-old Samuel Baudean was unresponsive when he was brought into a hospital by friends on March 23, 2017. An autopsy showed he died of acute fentanyl intoxication. Fentanyl is an opioid that’s much stronger than heroin.

Nabors, of Bartlett, has been charged with second-degree murder, and the unlawful possession and sale of a controlled substance.

Court records do not show if Nabors has a lawyer to represent him in the case.