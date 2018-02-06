MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been indicted on a charge of possessing a firearm that resulted in injuries to the man’s 3-year-old son.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Memphis said on Tuesday that 25-year-old Jeremy Shields was charged with firearm possession after being convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence.

The prosecutor’s office said the boy was treated in May for a single gunshot wound and later underwent surgeries to save his life.

The prosecutor’s news release said investigators determined the shooting happened in Shields’ apartment in Memphis.

No other details were provided, and the release didn’t say whether Shields was represented by a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.